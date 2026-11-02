India Bloc Protest Rs10000-Rs11000 Crore Loss Delhi Traders Slams INDIA Bloc Rally | Congress

A rally of the INDIA (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November. Traders and various stakeholders have claimed that the rally caused losses of ₹11,000 crore.