FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
KWK 9: Kareena Kapoor is 'quite relieved' that Koffee With Karan is ending, Saif Ali Khan says he is 'miscast' for the show

KWK 9: Kareena is 'relieved' show is ending, Saif says he is 'miscast' for it

Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths

Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths

Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation: 'Humare followers thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain'

Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

India Bloc Protest Rs10000-Rs11000 Crore Loss Delhi Traders Slams INDIA Bloc Rally | Congress

A rally of the INDIA (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November. Traders and various stakeholders have claimed that the rally caused losses of ₹11,000 crore.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

A rally of the INDIA (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November. Traders and various stakeholders have claimed that the rally caused losses of ₹11,000 crore.

INDIA bloc protest
Delhi
Congress
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
KWK 9: Kareena Kapoor is 'quite relieved' that Koffee With Karan is ending, Saif Ali Khan says he is 'miscast' for the show
KWK 9: Kareena is 'relieved' show is ending, Saif says he is 'miscast' for it
Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths
Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths
Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation: 'Humare followers thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain'
Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation
Yogi Adityanath targets SP over Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja restrictions in UP
Yogi Adityanath targets SP over Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja restrictions in UP
Zee Entertainment appoints Tushar Vohra as Chief AI and Transformation Officer
Zee Entertainment appoints Tushar Vohra as Chief AI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement