India Bangladesh News India Restricts Entry Of Several Bangladeshi Goods Through These Ports

India imposes restrictions on import of several consumer goods from Bangladesh via land transit points in the north east. This will impact trade routes through Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. Ready-made garments will now only be allowed through Kolkata and Nhava Sheva ports. Number of goods such as drinks, processed food, cotton, plastic and PVC goods now cannot be imported to India from Bangladesh through north east corridor. This move comes after head of Bangladesh's interim govt made a controversial statement on India's seven northeastern states.