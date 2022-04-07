India-Australia partnership does have soft-power element: Piyush Goyal in Melbourne

Union Minister Piyush Goyal reached at Richmond Football Club in Melbourne on April 06. He also interacted with one of the player and played Rugby with them. While speaking to media personnel, Piyush Goyal said that India and Australia partnership does have the soft-power element. “It will be wonderful to add one more dimension to our relationship... We would love to see if we can introduce football in India and get them some exposure. Our partnership does have the soft-power element,” said Piyush Goyal at Richmond Football Club, Melbourne.