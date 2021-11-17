{"id":"2920071","source":"DNA","title":"India-Australia cooperating on cyber security, tech, digital economy: PM Morrison","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on November 17 said that there is so much to do with India in the field of technology, adding that both the countries are already cooperating on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, digital economy. “There is much we can do with India in this area - some of which I have already touched on today, including as part of our Quad partnership,\" he said at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue on emerging, critical and cyber technologies.” “As part of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, our two countries are already cooperating -- on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, the digital economy, and so much more,” he added. ","summary":"Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on November 17 said that there is so much to do with India in the field of technology, adding that both the countries are already cooperating on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, digital economy. “There is much we can do with India in this area - some of which I have already touched on today, including as part of our Quad partnership,\" he said at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue on emerging, critical and cyber technologies.” “As part of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, our two countries are already cooperating -- on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, the digital economy, and so much more,” he added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-india-australia-cooperating-on-cyber-security-tech-digital-economy-pm-morrison-2920071","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005780-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_ANI_STORY_24.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637162103","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920071"}