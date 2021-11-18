India Australia are making great progress in Space science digital technology PM Morrison

While addressing at The Sydney Dialogue, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on November 18 said that India and Australia are making great progress in Space, science, digital technology. “Australia-India share deep friendship and our relations will grow even more with time. We are making great progress in so many areas including space, science, digital technology. It's an honour for Australia that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Sydney dialogue,” he added.