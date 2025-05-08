India Attacks Pakistan Why Indias Pahalgam Retaliation Named Operation Sindoor | Explained

India Attacks Pakistan: Why was India’s powerful retaliation after the Pahalgam terror attack named ‘Operation Sindoor’? What’s the deeper meaning behind the name, and how does it reflect India’s message to Pakistan? In this video, we break down the significance, symbolism, and strategic impact of Operation Sindoor—India’s bold response to cross-border terror.