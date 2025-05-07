India Attacks Pakistan Indian Army Shares Video Of Attack On Abbas Terrorist Camp In Pakistan

Indian Army released footage of the Kotli strike hours after hitting nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK. The missile strikes were conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The first strike targeted the Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli, 13 km from the LoC in PoK, known for training suicide bombers of L-e-T. Other key targets included Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Bahawalpur stronghold and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Muridke base in Pakistan. The released video underscores India’s resolve to act decisively against cross-border terrorism. The government called the operation a proportionate military response aimed at dismantling terrorist capabilities.