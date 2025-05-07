India Attacks Pakistan Indian Army And Air Force Press Conference On Operation Sindoor | Ind vs Pak

Colonel Sofia Qureshi Complete Press conference Of India On Operation Sindoor India briefed global media on Operation Sindoor, highlighting the leadership of two young female officers—Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Army) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Air Force)—who co-led the briefing with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Their prominent roles signal both a strategic communication shift and the growing importance of women in India's defence forces.