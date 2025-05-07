India Attacks Pakistan Army Releases Images Of Terror Camps Hit In Cross-Border Strike| Ops Sindoor

Indian Army released visuals showing targeted strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK. Camps belonged to groups like L-e-T and J-e-M, accused of multiple attacks on Indian soil. "Each strike was precise, using niche tech and selected warheads to avoid civilian harm," said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh added: “No military establishments were targeted. There was no collateral damage”. In PoK, camps destroyed included Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal (Muzaffarabad), Gulpur and Abbas (Kotli), and Barnala (Bhimber). Sawai Nala was a Lashkar camp linked to attacks in Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam. Abbas camp trained suicide bombers and had capacity for 50 terrorists; Lakhvi was known to visit Gulpur. In Pakistan, key hits included Sarjal and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Markaz Taiba in Muridke, and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur. Sarjal was involved in a March 2025 attack killing four J&K policemen; Pathankot attack (2016) was linked to Mehmoona Joya Muridke’s Markaz Taiba trained Ajmal Kasab and David Headley; Bhawalpur camp hosted JeM chief Masood Azhar. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India’s right to self-defence and warned against the use of cross-border terror.