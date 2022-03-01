India at UNSC meet reiterates concern over terrorist entities gaining access to chemical weapons

India on March 01 (IST) reiterated its concern regarding the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria (Chemical weapons). Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, India's Permanent Mission to UN said, "India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons, including in the region. India's position on issues related to Syria acceding to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is well known. It is our principled stand that CWC is a unique, non-discriminatory disarmament instrument for the elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction."