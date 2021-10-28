India-ASEAN mutual cooperation in COVID era to strengthen our relations in future: PM Modi
DNA Video Team
Oct 28, 2021, 04:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 18th India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on October 28 and said “Due to COVID-19, all of us had to face a lot of challenges, this challenging time was also a test of India-ASEAN friendship. Our mutual cooperation in COVID era will keep strengthening relations in future and form base for goodwill between our people.”