India and Germany would come together to undertake development partnership projects in third countries: MEA

As part of discussions on global development, India and Germany shared their perspectives on different issues developing all over the world, including the Ukraine conflict, informed Ministry of External Affairs on May 02. “As part of discussions on global development, the two leaders shared their perspectives on different issues developing all over the world. This included the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, particularly in sectors like food, energy, fertilizers, edible oil,” said Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra. As per the Foreign Secretary, India and Germany will be coming together to undertake development partnership projects in third countries.