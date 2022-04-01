India always in favour of resolving disputes through dialogues: Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine conflict

External Affairs of Minister Dr S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Hyderabad House in Delhi on April 01. In his opening remarks, Foreign Minister Jaishankar reiterated India’s stand on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and said that India is always in favour of resolving disputes through dialoguers and diplomacy. “Our bilateral relations have continued to grow in many areas. Our meeting today takes place in a difficult international environment quite apart from the pandemic. India has always been in favour of resolving disputes through dialogues and diplomacy,” said Jaishankar at the meet.