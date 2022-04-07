India allows 100 pc FDI, with no technology transfer: Piyush Goyal at Australian Business Council meet

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on April 07 attended the lunch event organised by the Business Council of Australia. Speaking at the lunch event Union Minister said that India allows 100 per cent FDI, with no technology transfer. "We can help your businesses via 'Make in India' at competitive prices, and high quality. We allow 100 per cent FDI, with no technology transfer," he said in Sydney.