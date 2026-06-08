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Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

INDIA Alliance Meet INDIA Bloc Meet In Delhi Whos Attending Whos Skipping TMC | Congress | TVK

Twenty-three political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday, the Congress said, asserting that the opposition alliance remains united through its diversity.

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Twenty-three political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday, the Congress said, asserting that the opposition alliance remains united through its diversity.

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