India aims to reach global benchmark of logistic cost by 2030 with help of National Logistics Policy

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain, while speaking about the newly launched National Logistics Policy said that with the help of this policy India aims to reach the global benchmark of logistic cost by 2030. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jain said, “Vision has been established in the new National Logistics Policy. The policy contains a clear-cut action plan. The policy is already in action. India’s logistic cost is 13-14 per cent. Scope of 5-6 per cent improvement is there. Last year, ‘PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’ was launched. We aim to reach the global benchmark of logistic cost by 2030.”