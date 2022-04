‘India @ 100’: PM Modi asks Civil Servants to set objectives for next 25 years

On the occasion of National Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21, said that India needs to set objectives for the next 25 years in order to spell a vision for ‘India at 100’. “We should spell out our vision for 'India at 100', each district in the country should set its objectives and aims for the next 25 years. For that civil servants must focus on individual districts,” said PM Modi.