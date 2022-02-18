Independent candidate from Firozabad pitching for rights of bangle workers, campaigns wearing shackles

Independent candidate Ramdas Manav is fighting for the rights of bangle workers, campaigning in a unique way by wearing shackles and carrying a bowl for funds. Ramdas is the union leader of bangle workers is contesting from Firozabad seat and his election symbol is also bangle. The independent candidate has been campaigning in bangle workers-dominated areas of Firozabad and seeking their support.