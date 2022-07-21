Independence Day: Assam artisans to make 5 lakh national flags

Ahead of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India, the artisans of Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB) in Guwahati are busy making the national flags. The artisans have targeted to produce at least 5 lakh pieces of the national flags. “Compared to previous year, this year’s target is more. Last year we made 2-2.5 lakh pieces of national flag. But this time, government has given us a target to make 5 lakh pieces of national flag. Our work started from February,” said Rakhi Choudhury, Officer, AKVIB.