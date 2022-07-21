Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Independence Day: Assam artisans to make 5 lakh national flags

Ahead of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India, the artisans of Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB) in Guwahati are busy making the national flags. The artisans have targeted to produce at least 5 lakh pieces of the national flags. “Compared to previous year, this year’s target is more. Last year we made 2-2.5 lakh pieces of national flag. But this time, government has given us a target to make 5 lakh pieces of national flag. Our work started from February,” said Rakhi Choudhury, Officer, AKVIB.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
National Herald case: ED summons Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on July 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.