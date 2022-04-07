IndAus ECTA will create over 10 lakh jobs in coming 5 years Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on April 07 underlined the significance of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and said that the Trade Agreement will help create about 10 lakh jobs in coming 4-5 years. “Finally made a free trade agreement with a developed nation after 10 years. Indian industry prepared to compete Our outreach has increased,” said Piyush Goyal. “The ECTA between India and Australia will help us create about 10 lakh jobs in the next 4-5 years, but won't be surprised if it exceeds further,” he added.