IND Vs PAK Live: Indian Fans React On India Vs Pakistan Final & Haris Rauf I Asia Cup 2025 Final

Meet IAS Shruti Sharma, DU grad, who topped UPSC examinations with AIR 1, scored 132 marks in…; Marksheet goes viral
Pakistan tries to woo Donald Trump; PM Sharif, Asim Munir present rare earth minerals at White House meet
Mithun Manhas takes charge as BCCI president: Check out salary, perks and powers of the head of world’s richest cricket board
Bank Holidays October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, state-wise holiday list
Delhi's IGI Airport, schools, institutions receive bomb threat; probe underway
OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on Pawan Kalyan film's comparisons with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly: 'They didn't even...'
India vs Pakistan: A look back at their last multi-nation final before Asia Cup 2025
Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 40, TVK moves Madras HC, says...
Triptii Dimri felt bad for her Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary after film's box office failure: 'We were back to zero'
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai, set to present trophy amid controversy
INDIA
The biggest clash in cricket history – India vs Pakistan – has set the stage on fire once again! From electrifying batting to Haris Rauf’s fiery spell, the Asia Cup 2025 Final is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. In this video, we bring you live reactions from Indian fans as they share their excitement, emotions, and opinions about Team India’s performance, Pakistan’s bowling attack, and the high-voltage final showdown. Will India lift the Asia Cup trophy? Can Haris Rauf change the game for Pakistan? Watch how fans are reacting to every twist and turn of this epic battle!