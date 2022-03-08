Increase in subsidy will bring prosperity to cattle rearers CM Gehlot

A large number of delegations from various sections of the society, communities and institutions including milk producers met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur and expressed gratitude for the budget announcements.Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has made announcements in the Budget for the welfare of all sections of the society. A separate Agriculture Budget was presented for the first time looking at the importance of the agriculture and animal husbandry sector in the state’s economy.The CM underlined that the Government has taken an unprecedented step by increasing the subsidy to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 2 per litre under ‘Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Sambal Yojana’ to strengthen the dairy industry.He stressed that it is their endeavour that prosperity comes to cattle rearers through this scheme and Rajasthan becomes a leader in the area of milk production.CM Gehlot also expressed that many announcements have been made in the Budget for the welfare of the people. It is the responsibility of the Government to carry these announcements to people in the State and ensure that they are benefitted, he added.