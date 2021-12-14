Inaugurations of half-finished projects not going to help BJP in UP polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on December 14 said that back-to-back announcements, inaugurations of half-finished projects will not help BJP to expand its voter base. “The back-to-back announcements, foundation stone laying of new projects and inaugurations of half-finished projects by Central and State Govts just before announcement of the Assembly elections are not going to help that party (BJP) expand its voter base,” she added.