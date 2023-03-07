Inaugural Ceremony of Indo-French Joint Army exercise Frinjex-23 held at Pangode military camp in Thiruvananthapuram

The inaugural ceremony of Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 between Indian Army and French Army was held in Pangode military camp on March 07. For the first time, the armies of both nations will engage in this format. Each contingent comprising a Company Group from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and French 6th Light Armoured Brigade will be participating in the exercise.