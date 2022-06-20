In wake of Bharat Bandh security tightened at Amritsar railway station

Security was beefed up on June 20 at Amritsar railway station, in wake of Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. SHO Amolakdeep Singh said, “Platforms, tracks and entries are being monitored. We're coordinating with RPF, GRP and Railways' Intelligence to see that no miscreant does anything and the passengers don't face any problem.”