In talks with TMC, Samajwadi Party: CM Ibrahim after announcing to quit Congress

Karnataka Congress senior leader CM Ibrahim who recently announced that he will be quitting his party said that he is in talks with Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party. “There are three options for me currently, JDS, TMC, and Samajwadi Party. People from TMC and Samajwadi Party are contacting me. Many people will leave Congress before the election in Karnataka,” said Ibrahim.