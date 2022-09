In a tragic incident 7 labourers die in roof collapse in Ahmedabad

As many as seven labourers were killed after a roof collapsed in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad on September 14. “Aspire II is the building where the incident happened. It is a private building with a private developer. On their premises, seven men expired after a roof fell at 7.30 in the morning but the builder hid it and informed the police after 11 am,” said Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Mayor.