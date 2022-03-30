Imran Khan has to resign, can’t keep running: Bilawal Bhutto

Amid the political turmoil in Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on March 30 took a swipe at PM Imran Khan and said that he has to resign as he can’t keep running for long. “Shehbaz Sharif has rightly challenged the Prime Minister to resign. We understand that the PM has not shown any such responsibility so far. He has to resign, he can't keep running for long. Parliament Session is tomorrow, let's have the voting tomorrow and settle the matter so that we can go ahead,” he said. The PPP Chief held a Joint Press Conference with MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and LoP in Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.