Improved screening can be beneficial for mothers with postpartum depression

According to a new quality improvement (QI) study from Cedars-Sinai, nurse education is the key to successfully screening women for postpartum depression, which affects some 15 per cent of mothers. The study was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Nurses are often on the frontlines of screening programs for postpartum depression, but nursing schools rarely require training in mental health screening or education. Depression and anxiety during pregnancy or in the first 12 months after delivery is one of the most common perinatal medical complications. Hospitals have been urged to institute postpartum depression screening and referral programs to identify and help women struggling with their mental health.