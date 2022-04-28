Improved law and order situation behind removal of AFSPA from parts of North East: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 addressed a public rally in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district of Assam. At the event, PM Modi talked about the improved law and order situation that led to Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act being removed from parts of North East. “As the law and order situation is improving, old laws are being changed. We have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East as a result of better law and order. Cases of violence reduced by 75 per cent in past 8 years,” he said.