Immune system cannot last on one shot forever, says Dr Faheem Younus

The Chief of Infectious Diseases, at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Dr Faheem Younus on January 18 said that our immune system cannot last on just one shot forever, and the vaccine shots tend to reduce the possibilities of death by around 90 per cent. “Our immune system can't last forever on one shot. It reduces death by 90 per cent. How much it reduces transmission is debatable,” Dr Younus said.