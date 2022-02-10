IMF projects India as fastest growing economy year on year basis: RBI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das held a Press Conference on February 10. He said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected India as fastest growing country on year-on-year basis among major economies of the world. RBI Governor said, “India is charting a different course of recovery from rest of the world. India poised to grow at fastest pace year-on-year among major economies as per projections by IMF. This recovery is supported by large scale vaccination, sustained fiscal and monetary support.”