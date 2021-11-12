IMD withdraws red alert for Chennai

Senior Scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani informed that ‘red alert’ for heavy rainfall has been withdrawn for Chennai. “We have withdrawn red alert for heavy rainfall in Chennai. Rains are expected in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh. A new system is expected to develop over south Andaman sea on 13 and 14 November, we are monitoring it,” said RK Jenamani.