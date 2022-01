IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi from Jan 21 onwards

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist Dr RK Jenamani on January 17 informed that there will be light rainfall in Delhi due to Western disturbances.“The condition of fog has improved in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana today. There will be light rainfall in Delhi from January 21st night onwards due to the western disturbances and gradually there will be an increase in the temperature,” he added.