IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu for next 24 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department on November 18 predicted that the coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Tamil Nadu, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours. “The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay now lies as a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is very likely to intensify into a Depression during the next 12 hours,” informed IMD.