IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from March 19

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DGM Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that heavy rainfall may hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from March 19. “Last evening, a low-pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean. Today it is centred around part of the South Bay of Bengal. Wind speed to increase from 19th March in these areas. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 19th to 21st March. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southern part of the South Bay of Bengal, southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea,” he said.