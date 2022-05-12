IMD predicts heatwave conditions for Delhi from May 13-14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 11 predicted heatwave conditions for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana from May 13-14. While speaking to ANI, Senior scientist RK Jenamani said, “As of today west Rajasthan and Vidarbha are having 44 to 45 degrees Celsius in about 7-8 stations. Heatwave is prevailing and it will continue for the next 3-4 days. West Madhya Pradesh may have heatwave conditions for the next 3 days. From May 13th to 14th, heatwave conditions may develop over Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.”