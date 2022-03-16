IMD predicts gradual relief from heatwave in central India

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 16, said that temperature in central part of India is above normal and is expected to fall gradually. “In past 3 days, heatwave prevailing in parts of central India, like south Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch & Konkan area. In central part, from Gujarat-Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh to Odisha, temperature above normal. We expect intensity to go down from tomorrow & temperature to fall gradually,” he said.