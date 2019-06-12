{"id":"2759915","source":"DNA","title":"IMD issues red alert for cyclone ‘Vayu’ in Gujarat ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"India Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Gujarat’s Dwarka. Around 3 lakh people are to be evacuated. A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’ and is likely hit the Gujarat coast by June 13. Earlier while speaking to ANI, Deputy Director General Meteorology, Mumbai IMD, KS Hosalikar said, \"Cyclone 'Vayu' is expected to hit the coast in Gujarat between Porbandar and Veraval early 13th June morning speeding up to 110-120 kmph and gusting up to 135-140 kmph.”","summary":"India Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Gujarat’s Dwarka. Around 3 lakh people are to be evacuated. A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’ and is likely hit the Gujarat coast by June 13. Earlier while speaking to ANI, Deputy Director General Meteorology, Mumbai IMD, KS Hosalikar said, \"Cyclone 'Vayu' is expected to hit the coast in Gujarat between Porbandar and Veraval early 13th June morning speeding up to 110-120 kmph and gusting up to 135-140 kmph.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-imd-issues-red-alert-for-cyclone-vayu-in-gujarat-2759915","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835294-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120618.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560326702","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759915"}