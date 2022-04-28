IMD issues orange alert in parts of India as temperature breaches 45 °C mark

As parts of country breached the 45 degrees’ Celsius temperature mark yesterday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 28 issued orange alert for various parts of India including Rajasthan, Haryana, and UP. “Yesterday some parts of country recorded temperatures above 45°C. In view of this, we've announced an orange warning for Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Odisha. During first week of May, we expect to witness western disturbances and chances of rain increase,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist of IMD.