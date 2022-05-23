IMD issues ‘Orange alert’ for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

India Meteorological Department on May 23 issued an ‘orange alert’ for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. While speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said, “Delhi NCR was hit by a moderate thunderstorm with a wind speed of 50 to 70 kmph today. The temperature has come down by 8 to 12 °C not just over Delhi but covering a large area of North-West India. No heatwave conditions in Delhi till 28th May.” “This is the first time such a temperature fall has been recorded in this season. Orange alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh,” he added.