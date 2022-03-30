IMD issues heatwave warnings in several districts of Maharashtra for next 3 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD), on March 30 issued heatwave warnings in several districts of Maharashtra for the next 3 days. Speaking to ANI, IMD Mumbai Head Dr Jayanta Sarkar said, “Heatwave warnings have been announced in some districts in Madhya Maharashtra including Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, and Marathwada districts including Aurangabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Jalna for the next 3 days. No heatwave warning in Mumbai for the next 5 days.”