IMD issues heatwave warning for several parts of Punjab, Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 27 issued a heatwave warning over several districts of Punjab and Haryana. According to the statement issued by IMD, temperature will rise in various parts of the country. "The temperature is being recorded warmer than normal. In the coming days, the temperature will rise. Although, strong winds are helping in reducing the temperature, In the coming days, the temperature will rise. Heatwave warning has been issued for some places in Punjab and Haryana," said Manmohan Singh, Director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh.