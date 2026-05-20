IMD Alert Deadly Heatwave Hits Delhi NCR Dangerous Loo Winds 46°C Warning

Delhi NCR is facing a deadly heatwave as temperatures are expected to cross a dangerous 46 degrees Celsius very soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a critical Orange Alert across northern Indian regions, with Noida, Ghaziabad, and the Capital city already feeling the brunt of these extreme summer conditions. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned citizens about terrifying northwest surface winds reaching 20 km/h during scorching afternoon hours creating conditions described as worse than dangerous Loo winds. With Delhi already recording its hottest day touching 44.5°C, normal life across the region is being severely disrupted.