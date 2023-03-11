Search icon
IMA to go on strike in Kerala over attack on doctor in Kozhikode hospital

Indian Medical Association has decided to go on a medical strike in Kerala on March 17, protesting against the delay in arresting the accused who attacked the doctor at Fatima Hospital in Kozhikode. The decision came a week after the doctor was attacked by the bystanders of a patient at the hospital. IMA State President Dr Zulfi Nuhu and Secretary Dr Joseph Benavan announced the strike on March 11 in a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram. The medical strike will be held from 6 am to 6 pm on March 17. “We have been having a long-standing demand to declare as safe zones to ensure that there is a safe environment in the hospital, where doctors and other healthcare workers can practice their profession and vocation with a safe mind,” said Dr Joseph Benavan.

