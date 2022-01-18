Illegal Sand Mining Case: ED searches premises of main accused Bhupinder Singh Honey in Mohali

Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the main accused in the illegal sand mining case in Mohali on January 18. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case, said the agency. The federal agency searched the residence and office premises of the suspects that included premises linked to sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey, an ED official said. As per inputs, Honey is reportedly a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and had allegedly floated a firm named Punjab Realtors to get sand mining contracts. The ED suspects that black money was invested in getting a contract for the sand mine. The company floated, sources say, is of very small scale and unlikely to get a contract worth crores.