Ill-treated elephants get care at rehabilitation centre in Trichy

Government-run Elephant Rehabilitation & Rescue Centre offers treatment and care to ill-treated elephants in Trichy. The Elephant Rehabilitation Centre is currently maintaining a total of 8 female elephants.Forest Officials rescued ill-treated elephants and sent them to rehabilitation centre. They were suffering from inadequate maintenance and proper care. Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer Kiran said, “We have a total of 8 such elephants. We provide them bath, food and take them for a walk daily as per instructions of forest veterinary officers.”