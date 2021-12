IIT Kanpur has set many examples of mutual cooperation with State Govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur on December 28. CM Yogi said, “To fulfill the vision of a self-reliant India, the country has implemented the new National Education Policy in 2020. IIT Kanpur has set many examples of mutual cooperation with the state government.”