IGP Kashmir pays tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad who died in Srinagar terror attack

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other police personnel paid tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad Baba who lost his life in terrorist attack in Srinagar on December 13. “It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist. Three police personnel have lost their lives in the attack. One terrorist, who managed to flee, will be caught and the group will be neutralised soon,” said Vijay Kumar.